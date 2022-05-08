RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple-vehicle crashes on I-95 north caused significant delays for motorists in Richmond throughout the morning.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. and was located near the Chamberlayne Ave exit.

The north left shoulder and north left lane were closed but reopened a little before 11:00 a.m.

Traffic was congested until a little after the reopening of the lanes.

A second crash on I-95 occurred less than a mile further north and less than an hour later.

The second crash occurred at 11:00 a.m. and was this time located on the southbound side near the Belvidere Street exit.

The south center lane, right lane and right shoulder were closed.

Traffic backups were reportedly 2 miles long as of 11:35 a.m.

The lanes were reopened and traffic returned to normal a little before 12:00 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.