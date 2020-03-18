Crash on I-95 north causes major backup

(WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 north at the ramp from Bells Road is causing a major backup.

The traffic is north of mile marker 69. While the right and center lanes are no longer blocked, Michelle Morgan, 8News meteorologist and traffic anchor, said it’s still causing bumper to bumper traffic, and a 30-minute delay. She suggests taking Jefferson Davis Highway to save some time.

Morgan said this is the only accident and traffic blockage on any of the major interstates right now.

Crash on I-95 north at the ramp from Bells Rd (MM 71) blocking the right/center lanes. Expect major delays! @8news #rva #rvatraffic pic.twitter.com/62ttSP8OGW — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) March 18, 2020

This story is still ongoing, check back with 8News for more details as they happen.

LATEST HEADLINES: