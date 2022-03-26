RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-95 North caused significant delays and brought traffic to a crawl as far back as Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

VDOT traffic cameras — as of 3:30 p.m. — show that all traffic has begun slowly moving again as lanes have been reopened.

At 2:15 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near exit 78 just South of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

According to police, a sedan ran off the road to the right, struck the guardrail and then overcorrected and struck a tow truck that was in the center lane.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and will be transported to Henrico Doctors Hospital.

Police say that lanes are expected to open shortly and that the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.