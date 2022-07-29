HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover is causing substantial backups in both directions.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 90, just north of the Lewistown Road exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.

According to 511Virginia, the backup in the southbound direction extends to the Interstate 295 off-ramp and the backup in the northbound direction extends to the Kings Dominion Boulevard exit.

Drivers are asked to avoid I-95 and expect delays.