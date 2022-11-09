RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing substantial backups downtown.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 78.2, just before the Arthur Ashe Boulevard/Hermitage Road exit. The northbound left lane, center lane and left shoulder are all currently closed.

The backups from this crash currently extend past the I-95/I-64 interchange downtown. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.