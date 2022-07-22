CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash near Dutch Gap in Chesterfield is causing delays on Interstate 95 North.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 64.5, about a mile north of the Route 288 exit. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed.

Traffic is currently backed up about a mile. Drivers looking to travel into Richmond from the south are asked to avoid I-95 and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.