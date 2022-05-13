CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield County has resulted in an eight-mile backup.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened near Route 10 at mile marker 61.

In the Northbound direction, the left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder are all closed. In the Southbound direction, the left shoulder is closed.

There are currently backups in both directions of I-95. According to VDOT, the backup in the Northbound direction is currently eight miles long.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, go to 511virginia.org.