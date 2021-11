CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-95 shut down all northbound lanes near Pocahontas Parkway just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews on the scene of the accident.

Emergency crews were on scene, and traffic was being diverted off of the interstate. Just before mile marker 68.

According to VA 511, there’s currently a 1 and a half mile backup as a result of the accident.