UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the lanes have reopened and the backup is clear.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 near Pocahontas Parkway is causing delays in Chesterfield.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 68.7, just north of the Pocahontas Parkway exit. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are both currently closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate roadways and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.