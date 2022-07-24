HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South near Hanover County Municipal Airport has traffic backed up about two miles.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 87.4, just north of the Sliding Hill Road exit. The Southbound left shoulder and left lane are both closed.

Traffic is currently backed up about two miles in the southbound direction. Drivers in Hanover are asked to avoid I-95 South and expect delays.

