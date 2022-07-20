UPDATE: According to VDOT, the backup is now clear.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 near the Richmond City line is causing delays in the Lakeside area of Henrico.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 80.8 near the Brook Road exit. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed and there is currently a 1.5 mile backup.

Drivers looking to travel to Richmond from the north are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org