RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South near Arthur Ashe Boulevard is contributing to significant backups in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just before the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Exit at mile marker 79.2. The left lane and left shoulder are currently closed.

511Virginia shows the crash, as well as road work in the area, are causing significant backups between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Chamberlayne Avenue.

Drivers looking to travel to downtown Richmond from the north are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.