UPDATE: The traffic warnings have been lifted on VDOT’s website.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays on their morning commutes due to a vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

VDOT said the crash is in the vicinity of the ramp from Chippenham Parkway (VA-150) and the east left shoulder is closed as of 8:51 a.m.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes where it is possible.