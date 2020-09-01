Crash on I-95 in Emporia cleared

A motor vehicle crash is blocking northbound lanes on Interstate-95 in Emporia.

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A motor vehicle crash that was blocking northbound lanes on Interstate-95 in Emporia has been cleared.

According to VDOT, a crash at mile marker 11 near Route 58, has been cleared and all lanes have been opened.

