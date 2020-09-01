Crash on I-95 in Emporia cleared

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A motor vehicle crash that was blocking northbound lanes on Interstate-95 in Emporia has been cleared.
According to VDOT, a crash at mile marker 11 near Route 58, has been cleared and all lanes have been opened.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Catch up with Katie Dupree!
- At least 15 soldiers at Fort Hood have disappeared or died this year, Texas lawmaker says
- Fatal crash investigation underway in Sussex County
- Tracking the Tropics: Remembering Hurricane Katrina & how satellites help hurricane forecasting
- Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, NewsNation team ring NASDAQ closing bell