CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling on I-95 south and north in Chesterfield County can expect delays due to a crash near Willis Road.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes are closed and the northbound left lane and shoulder are closed.

Drivers heading south are being diverted to Chippenham Parkway.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.