SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Southbound traffic is completely blocked on Interstate 95 near Jarratt, Virginia.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash is to blame for the interstate delays in Sussex County.

Currently drivers are being directed to take Exit 20.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

As of 10:15 p.m., all of the southbound lanes are still closed.