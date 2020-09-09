Crash stalls northbound I-85 lanes in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Northbound lanes on Interstate-85 at mile marker 55 in Dinwiddie County are closed following a crash, according to VDOT.

The northbound right lane and right shoulder lane are currently closed.

Witnesses tell 8News a construction worker may have been struck by a vehicle. 8News has reached out to Virginia State Police for additional information. An 8News crew is also headed to the scene.

Motorists should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

