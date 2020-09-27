HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News reporters headed to the scene of a crash at Route One and Ellets Crossing Road on Saturday evening.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is unable to provide any information on the crash at this time. Traffic was rerouted around the scene.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crash under investigation in Hanover County
- Rosie’s Gaming Emporium builds bunk beds for Bunks Across America
- The Latest: Graham: Court vote could be week before election
- The U.S. reckoning on race, seen through other nations’ eyes
- Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case