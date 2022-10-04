FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — If you regularly drive over the Rappahannock River bridges in Fredericksburg, be prepared for delays and closures through the first week of October.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced this week that there will be several scheduled daytime, evening and nighttime lane closures between Monday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 8 to inspect the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River. There will be closures in both northbound and southbound lanes and around several exits, so be sure to plan your trips across the river accordingly.

Expect closures and delays on these days and times over the next week:

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Daytime closures

When: Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. What: Daytime delays on the local lanes near the Rappahannock River.

Daytime delays on the local lanes near the Rappahannock River. Why: Crews will be conducting inspections of the I-95 southbound local lanes bridge. They will need to do this during the day to safely complete the inspection.

Evening closures

When: Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. What: There will be overnight single-lane closures on the second I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River.

There will be overnight single-lane closures on the second I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River. Why: Crews will be pouring concrete.

Exit 130 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

When: Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. What: Single lane closure between interchanges.

Single lane closure between interchanges. Why: There will be construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

When: Monday, Oct. 3 to Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3 to Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. What: Expect daytime delays near the Rappahannock River.

Expect daytime delays near the Rappahannock River. Why: Crews will be conducting inspections of the I-95 northbound bridge. They will need to do this during the day to safely complete the inspection.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

When: Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. What: Closures will vary by the hour every day between Tuesday and Saturday, with the same schedule every night. Single lane closures will be from 9 to 10 p.m., double lane closures from 10 p.m. to midnight and full traffic stops every 30 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. All lanes will open every morning at 4:30 a.m.

Closures will vary by the hour every day between Tuesday and Saturday, with the same schedule every night. Single lane closures will be from 9 to 10 p.m., double lane closures from 10 p.m. to midnight and full traffic stops every 30 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. All lanes will open every morning at 4:30 a.m. Why: Lane closures are scheduled for bridge beam placement at the new American Legion Road overpass and construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

More traffic closures and hot spots in the Fredericksburg area can be found on the Virginia Department of Transportation website.