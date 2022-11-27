A one vehicle crash on I-64 in Richmond caused delays Sunday afternoon. (VDOT camera)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE, 3:20 p.m.: The crash is now clear and all lanes are now open.

Drivers on I-64 can expect some delays this afternoon after a driver crashed into a ditch Sunday.

VDOT advises that he far left land and left shoulder are closed on I-64 East just before the Staples Mill Road exit in Henrico County. Traffic cameras show a single car crashed into the median.

A single-vehicle crash closed down one lane on I-64 Sunday afternoon. (VDOT camera)

As rain continues to roll across the Central Virginia region, drivers are advised to keep their lights and wipers on and drive with caution.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.