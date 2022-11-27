HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE, 3:20 p.m.: The crash is now clear and all lanes are now open.
Drivers on I-64 can expect some delays this afternoon after a driver crashed into a ditch Sunday.
VDOT advises that he far left land and left shoulder are closed on I-64 East just before the Staples Mill Road exit in Henrico County. Traffic cameras show a single car crashed into the median.
As rain continues to roll across the Central Virginia region, drivers are advised to keep their lights and wipers on and drive with caution.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.