Motorists experiencing delays near the lane closure on I-95 in central Richmond. (Photo: VDOT)

UPDATE: All lanes are now clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle crash on I-95 in central Richmond.

Just after 4 p.m. on July 10, VDOT reported a crash near mile marker 76 — just north of the Jackson Ward area.

The south right lane and the right shoulder are currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously through the area.