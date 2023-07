HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – A disabled tractor-trailer that has spilled its cargo has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 64 near the Interstate 295 interchange in the Short Pump area, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The tractor-trailer and spilled cargo have closed the center and right lanes, including the right shoulder, at mile marker 178, VDOT cameras show.

Drivers should find an alternate route and expect delays, according to VDOT.

