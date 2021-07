RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- It is a VIPIR Alert Day for central Virginia as we are on the watch for strong to severe storms to develop later this afternoon and evening and the best time frame for those storms will be from 3:00 p.m. through midnight. It does look like the heaviest storm threat will be for areas along and north of I-64 as we get into this evening and tonight.

We will start your morning off with partly sunny skies and it will be a hot and humid day with highs climbing into the lower 90s. During the afternoon a cold front will approach the region from the north mixing with our heat and humidity.