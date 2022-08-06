A disabled vehicle on I-95 North near the Maury Street exit is causing major backups. (Photo: 511Virginia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two disabled vehicles on either side of the Interstate 95 bridge in Richmond are causing significant backups.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle on I-95 North 74.6, near Main Street Station, has closed the northbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder.

Another disabled vehicle in the left lane of I-95 North at mile marker 73.6, just after the Maury Street exit, has closed the left lane and left shoulder.

511Virginia shows traffic backed up about two miles in the northbound direction. Drivers looking to travel north on the interstate are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.