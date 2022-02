HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A set of downed power lines have closed Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico Sunday morning, according to Henrico Police.

Police say an accident occurred around 4:45 am and left wires across both lanes of traffic. Luckily, no one was injured.

The section of Williamsburg Road between Glen Alden Drive and Klockner Drive will be closed for the time being. A repair crew has been dispatched but there is currently no estimate for when the road will be clear for travel.