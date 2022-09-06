TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The Downing Bridge in the Tappahannock area will be undergoing a schedule inspection next week, causing potential delays on Route 360.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), travelers can expect delays crossing the Downing Bridge starting Sunday, September 11, through Friday, Sept. 16 for a routine inspection of the structure.

Route 360 will be reduced to a single travel lane, with one-way, alternating traffic, according to VDOT. This will occur between 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. during the above days.

Route 360 runs through the Downing Bridge over the Rappahannock River between Richmond and Essex Counties.