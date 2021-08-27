Drive safe! Richmond and Chesterfield setting up checkpoints this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Chesterfield police departments are reminding drivers to travel safely and sober. If you don’t heed those reminders you may not make it through a checkpoint this weekend.

The departments are collaborating to stage checkpoints through the localities. Officers will be looking out for speeding, traffic infractions and DUIs.

The local checkpoint efforts are funded by grants provided by the DMV, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that until Labor Day the entire state will be seeing more DUI enforcement and driving education.

This is will be the 20th annual statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign. According to the governor’s release, 55 drunk drivers were arrested during last year’s Labor Day weekend alone. There were 14,105 people convicted of DUI throughout the entire year.

“As a trauma surgeon, I’ve seen first-hand the destruction that impaired driving causes for families and communities,” said medical director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center and VCU’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program Michel B. Aboutanos, M.D.. “Drunk driving-related injuries can be devastating for not just the driver but innocent people on the roadways. Treating injuries begins by preventing them from happening in the first place and we need everyone in the community to play a role in preventing impaired driving.”