HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the area of I-64 west.

The vehicle crashed into the woods on I-64 west at MM 177 near the exit to I-295.

Crash on I-64 west at MM 177 near the exit to I-295 blocking right and center lanes. Exit 177 closed. @8news pic.twitter.com/ZkgCdlXdP6 — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) May 20, 2020

“The left lane of I-64 is open, while the right two lanes and exit 177 to 295 South remain closed for the next two hours while crews work to document the scene,” Henrico Police said in a tweet.

Henrico Police are on scene investigating a single vehicle into the woods in the area of I-64 west at I-295, exit 177. The left lane of I-64 is open, while the right two lanes and exit 177 to 295 South remain closed for the next two hours while crews work to document the scene. pic.twitter.com/4UcxWYQxib — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 20, 2020

