Drivers asked to avoid Lauderdale Drive and Ridgefield Pkwy after water main break

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is currently at the scene of a water main break at Lauderdale Drive and Ridgefield Pkwy.

Northbound Lauderdale Dr. is down to one lane. Turns from Lauderdale onto Ridgefield are not possible this morning, authorities said, while asking drivers to completely avoid the intersection if possible.

Gayton Road can be used as a detour. 

Henrico County Utilities and Roads have been notified and are responding to asses the damage.

Stay with 8News for informations

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events