Drivers asked to avoid Lauderdale Drive and Ridgefield Pkwy after water main break

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is currently at the scene of a water main break at Lauderdale Drive and Ridgefield Pkwy.

Northbound Lauderdale Dr. is down to one lane. Turns from Lauderdale onto Ridgefield are not possible this morning, authorities said, while asking drivers to completely avoid the intersection if possible.

Gayton Road can be used as a detour.

Henrico County Utilities and Roads have been notified and are responding to asses the damage.

Stay with 8News for informations