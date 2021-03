HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling east on E. Patrick Henry Road may have to reroute tonight following a crash.

According to VDOT, all eastbound lanes are closed near Wintercrest Drive.

Drivers can detour the closure by taking Mount Hernon Road to Jennings Road then taking Goddins Hill Road back to E. Patrick Henry Road.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a utility pole is down on the road. The road will remain closed until Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.