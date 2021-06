GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are experiencing delays on I-64 westbound this morning near Oliville.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer caught fire for unknown non-crash-related reasons. The fire happened around 3:41 a.m.

As of 6:31 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are still closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.0 mile.

The driver was able to safely get out of the trailer and did not suffer an injuries.