RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond drivers are asked to be aware of several road closures across the city between now and the end of September.

Strawberry Street between Grove Avenue and Floyd Avenue , will be closed 24 hours daily for the next two weeks due to cavitation repairs.

between and , will be closed 24 hours daily for the next two weeks due to cavitation repairs. North 9th Street between East Broad Street and East Grace Street will be closed until October due to construction, pavement, clean-up and hydrant removal.

between and will be closed until October due to construction, pavement, clean-up and hydrant removal. The 3100 block of Wharf Street will be closed all week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to manhole installation.

will be closed all week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to manhole installation. From Sept. 6 to Sept. 26, the 3100 block of East Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday. Eastbound traffic on Dock Street will be detoured from the roundabout to Williamsburg Road and then Nicholson Street. Westbound traffic on East Main Street will be detoured from Nicholson Street to Williamsburg Road and then the roundabout.

For updates on road closures in Richmond, follow @DPUStreetNews on Twitter. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.