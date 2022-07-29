RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Richmond are asked to expect “major traffic impacts” next weekend due to road work on Interstate 95 South between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvedere Street.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there will be alternating double lane closures on I-95 South near Lombardy Street beginning around 11 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

The lane closures are intended to facilitate work to replace a corrugated metal pipe that collapsed after several years of service. VDOT says the metal pipe will be replaced with a concrete pipe that is expected to last longer than the previous pipe.

The pipe replacement will also help to reduce flooding in the area that has been taking place recently following heavy rainfall.

Drivers looking to travel into Richmond from the north are asked to expect heavy congestion and consider using alternate routes such Interstate 195 or Brook Road.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.