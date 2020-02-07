Falling tree causes multi-vehicle crash on I-95; 3 injured

1  of  3
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A falling tree caused a three-vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield County Friday morning that left several people injured.

It happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 62.

According to Chesterfield Fire & EMS, three people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes were initially closed, but officials say the shoulder and one lane have reopened.

