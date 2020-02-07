Falling tree causes multi-vehicle crash on I-95; 3 injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A falling tree caused a three-vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield County Friday morning that left several people injured.

It happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 62.

According to Chesterfield Fire & EMS, three people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes were initially closed, but officials say the shoulder and one lane have reopened.

The left shoulder and one lane back open on I95 south at exit 62. Tree fell across highway causing multi- vehicle crash. 3 persons transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries @CBS6 @VaDOTRVA @8NEWS @NBC12 @VSPPIO pic.twitter.com/tPToVJXbxw — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 7, 2020

