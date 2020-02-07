CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A falling tree caused a three-vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield County Friday morning that left several people injured.
It happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 62.
According to Chesterfield Fire & EMS, three people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
All lanes were initially closed, but officials say the shoulder and one lane have reopened.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Tractor-trailer overturns on Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico ‘due to a heavy gust of wind’
- Falling tree causes multi-vehicle crash on I-95; 3 injured
- Possible tornadoes being investigated in Virginia, Maryland
- Schools across Central Virginia closing Friday due to strong winds, power outages
- Police: Man wanted for cutting phone, internet cables at Richmond law firm