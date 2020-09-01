Fatal crash investigation underway in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal crash investigation is underway in Sussex County at mile marker 27, according to Virginia State Police.

“At 3:26 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Sussex County,” troopers said. “There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.”

As a result of the crash, the south left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

Motorists should expect delays.

