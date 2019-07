COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash closed all southbound lanes of I-95 near Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights Friday morning.

A VDOT camera showed one of the vehicles on fire, with smoke billowing across the interstate. Traffic had to get by on the left shoulder.

All lanes have since reopened.

This is the car that was on fire at the accident scene on I-95 southbound just north of Temple Avenue, near mile marker 55.

Come join us for your complete news, weather and traffic on 8News at 9am. #RVA #8News pic.twitter.com/OVJyjzBSbY — Matt DiNardo (@MattDiNardo) June 21, 2019

According to Virginia State Police, there is one reported non-life-threatening injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.