Fiery tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-95 SB in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An apparent tractor-trailer fire on Interstate-95 southbound near mile marker 74 in Richmond is causing delays.

According to VDOT, southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

