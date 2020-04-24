Fiery tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-95 SB in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An apparent tractor-trailer fire on Interstate-95 southbound near mile marker 74 in Richmond is causing delays.
According to VDOT, southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are being rerouted.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
