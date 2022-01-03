Traveling towards Fredericksburg? Expect delays, multiple lane closures on I-95

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia drivers are experiencing heavy traffic across the state and people traveling Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg should be extra aware of delays. Some people have been stuck on the interstate for hours due to lane closures and crashes.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, extra crew members and staff are responding to the winter storm on I-95 in Fredericksburg.

Late in Monday afternoon, southbound traffic was at a standstill and northbound traffic was delayed significantly due to the winter weather. Large incidents including disabled or crashed tractor-trailers were causing traffic backups.

As of 12:45 p.m. there was a tree down on I-95 in Caroline County. VDOT said the north left shoulder, left lane and left center lane were closed at mile marker 121.

This is exactly why we've been asking only those who HAVE to travel to be on the roads today in the midst of the storm. #VSP troopers, wrecker services, and #VDOT crews are responding as quickly as we can to the multiple stuck/disabled vehicles on I-95 at the #rappahannockriver. https://t.co/1oeG5SKYuL — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 3, 2022

North of Fredericksburg in Stafford County, a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers blocked all southbound lanes. VDOT said the lanes were closed at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway.

Another disabled tractor-trailer was blocking the north center lane, north right lane and north right shoulder at mile marker 139.6 in Stafford County.

The north right lane and right shoulder are also blocked at mile marker 140 near Courthouse Road. VDOT said these closures were due to a disabled tractor-trailer at 1:48 p.m.

As of 2:12 p.m., Virginia State troopers were responding to multiple stuck and disabled vehicles on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area.

State Police shared an update just before 4 p.m. on Monday stating that even though the sun had come out the roads were still dangerous in the Fredericksburg area. They warned that as temperatures drop during the evening that roads will freeze and become more dangerous.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 50 VDOT trucks were working to clear the roads.

“We know many motorists have been stopped on I-95 for hours, and we bringing resources to the scene as quickly as possible to reopen the interstate. We will reach everyone and reopen these lanes, and we will not stop until traffic is flowing again,” said Marcie Parker, P.E., VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer.