Heads up: 2 ramps to I-95 South in Richmond closing overnight Feb. 2 for light tower removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two ramps to I-95 South in Richmond will be closing overnight for light tower removal, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, VDOT will close the two ramps from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2.

The following ramp closures and their detour routes are below:

I-64 west (Exit 190) ramp to I-95 south: Take N. 5th St. south to Jackson St. west to N. 3rd St. south to E. Leigh St. (Rt. 33) west to N. Belvidere St. north to the ramp to I-95 south.



7th Street/Duval Street ramp to I-95 south: From 7th Street north: Take the ramp to I-95 north to Chamberlayne Avenue (Exit 76A) to Chamberlayne Pkwy. south to N. Adams St. south to W. Clay St. west to N. Belvidere St. north to the ramp to I-95 south. From 7th Street south: Take E. Duval St. to the roundabout, taking the first exit to N. 8th St. south to E. Broad St. east to the ramp to I-95 south.



Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 1-800-367-7623.