Heads up! Ramp from I-95 south to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close nightly starting Mar. 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from I-95 south to Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Exit 78) will close nightly starting Thursday, March 4.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the ramp will be closed for soil boring work. A detour will be in place during the overnight closure.

The ramp will close at 9:30 p.m. and reopen at 5:30 a.m. VDOT said that work is expected to wrap up on Wednesday, March 10.

To access Arthur Ashe Boulevard from I-95 south – Continue on I-95 south and take Exit 76B to Leigh Street. Turn right onto Leigh Street and continue west back to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

For the latest VDOT real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.