RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation crews and equipment have begun to mobilize in anticipation of the return of snow, high winds and sub-freezing temperatures that will decrease visibility and make roads unsafe for travel this weekend.

Sub-freezing temperatures across the commonwealth are expected to arrive by Saturday evening and any wet surfaces are expected to ice over throughout the weekend.

Snowfall as much as one inch per hour can be expected during the peak of the storm.

Areas along the I-81 corridor are expected to experience the most significant effects of the storm.

VDOT crews will be posted in specific regions for treatment operations, which will include plowing in areas once two inches of snow have accumulated on pavement, and spreading sand and salt on icy patches or slick spots as needed to improve traction.

Teams will patrol and monitor roads until conditions improve.

In a VDOT press release on Friday, motorists were encouraged not to travel during and after winter weather late tonight and on Saturday, as unsafe driving conditions are expected across Virginia.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Make travel arrangements to avoid driving during and after snowfall.

Monitor forecasts along your entire route, as forecasts may vary in different parts of the state and can worsen quickly.

Slow down and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Review and be familiar with alternative routes to your destination.

Clear snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

Avoid passing snowplows and other heavy equipment or following too closely to allow VDOT crews room to work.

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Call 911 if you have an emergency.

Visit www.511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, click here.