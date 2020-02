HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are conducting an investigation after a crash on Chamberlayne Road Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the three-vehicle crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Chamberlayne Road and Diane Lane. Those who suffered minor injuries during the incident were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

