RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As a new month begins, the City of Richmond Department of Public Works has announced several temporary and daily lane closures that will be beginning in September throughout the city. Here are the locations and times of all the September lane closures that have been announced so far, so you can plan your day accordingly.

Chamberlayne Avenue

WHERE: Chamberlayne Avenue from Leigh Street to Overbrook road

Chamberlayne Avenue from Leigh Street to Overbrook road WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHY: The sidewalk and travel lanes will be temporarily closed while fiber optic cables are installed.

Grove Avenue and Westmoreland Street

WHERE: Westmoreland Street from Monument Avenue to Grove Avenue, and Grove Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Hamilton Street

Westmoreland Street from Monument Avenue to Grove Avenue, and Grove Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Hamilton Street WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily WHY: The sidewalks and curb lanes will be closed for cable and junction box installation.

Grove Avenue, Three Chopt Road and Patterson Avenue

WHERE: Three Chopt Road from Cary Street to Grove Avenue, Grove Avenue from Three Chopt Road to Libbie Avenue, Patterson Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Willow Lawn Drive

Three Chopt Road from Cary Street to Grove Avenue, Grove Avenue from Three Chopt Road to Libbie Avenue, Patterson Avenue from Westmoreland Street to Willow Lawn Drive WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily WHY: The sidewalks and curb lanes will be closed while fiber optic cable is installed.

Semmes Avenue

WHERE: Semmes Avenue at Fire Station Number 17, Semmes Avenue at 28th Street

Semmes Avenue at Fire Station Number 17, Semmes Avenue at 28th Street WHEN: Monday, Sept. 5 through Friday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Monday, Sept. 5 through Friday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily WHY: Lanes will be temporarily closed for contractors to install junction boxes, traffic signal poles, wheelchair ramps and pedestrian crosswalk markings. Detour signs will be set up.

Forest Hill Avenue

WHERE: Forest Hill Avenue at Kenmore Road

Forest Hill Avenue at Kenmore Road WHEN: Monday, Sept. 5 through Friday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Monday, Sept. 5 through Friday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily WHY: Lanes will be temporarily closed for contractors to install junction boxes, traffic signal poles, wheelchair ramps and pedestrian crosswalk markings. Detour signs will be set up.

Laburnum Avenue

WHERE: Laburnum Avenue at Monticello Street

Laburnum Avenue at Monticello Street WHEN: Monday, Sept. 5 through Friday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Monday, Sept. 5 through Friday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily WHY: Lanes will be temporarily closed for contractors to install junction boxes, traffic signal poles, wheelchair ramps and pedestrian crosswalk markings. Detour signs will be set up.

Leigh Street