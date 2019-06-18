Here’s which roads will be closed Saturday for Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police announced Tuesday which roads will be closed and which roads will have parking restrictions Saturday for the Arthur Ashe Boulevard unveiling ceremony.

The dedication is set for 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The event is free and open to the public. At 1 p.m., the city is hosting a community celebration at the Arthur Ashe Center.

In February, Richmond City Council voted to change the name of Boulevard to honor tennis champion Arthur Ashe. In the 1950s, Ashe was denied access to the all-white tennis and recreational facilities at Byrd Park. Instead, Ashe honed his skills at Brook Field, the city’s park for black residents.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 and will reopen at 2 p.m.

Kensington Avenue between North Sheppard and North Mulberry Streets

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Patterson Avenue and Hanover Avenue

North Colonial Avenue between Kensington Avenue and Patterson Avenue

Stuart Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street

Hanover Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street

There will be “No Parking” in the following locations beginning at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22

Boulevard locations:

400 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Kensington Avenue and Stuart Avenue

500 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (west side only) between Patterson Avenue and Kensington Avenue

2800-2900 block of Kensington Avenue (both sides) between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Sheppard Street.

There will be “No Parking” in the following locations beginning at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22

Battery Park Locations:

2500 block of The Terrace (both sides) between Overbrook and Lancaster Roads

2500 block of Montrose Avenue (both sides) between The Terrace and West Lancaster Road

400 block of West Lancaster Road (both sides) between The Terrace and Montrose Avenue

Arthur Ashe Monument Locations:

900 block of Roseneath Road (west side only) between Monument Avenue and Wythe Avenue

_____

RELATED: Dates announced for Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebration

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.