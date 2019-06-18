1  of  5
Here’s which roads will be closed Saturday for Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication

Traffic

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police announced Tuesday which roads will be closed and which roads will have parking restrictions Saturday for the Arthur Ashe Boulevard unveiling ceremony. 

The dedication is set for 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The event is free and open to the public. At 1 p.m., the city is hosting a community celebration at the Arthur Ashe Center.

In February, Richmond City Council voted to change the name of Boulevard to honor tennis champion Arthur Ashe. In the 1950s, Ashe was denied access to the all-white tennis and recreational facilities at Byrd Park. Instead, Ashe honed his skills at Brook Field, the city’s park for black residents. 

The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 and will reopen at 2 p.m. 

  • Kensington Avenue between North Sheppard and North Mulberry Streets
  • North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Patterson Avenue and Hanover Avenue
  • North Colonial Avenue between Kensington Avenue and Patterson Avenue
  • Stuart Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street
  • Hanover Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street

There will be “No Parking” in the following locations beginning at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 

Boulevard locations:

  • 400 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Kensington Avenue and Stuart Avenue
  • 500 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (west side only) between Patterson Avenue and Kensington Avenue
  • 2800-2900 block of Kensington Avenue (both sides) between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Sheppard Street.

There will be “No Parking” in the following locations beginning at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 

Battery Park Locations:

  • 2500 block of The Terrace (both sides) between Overbrook and Lancaster Roads
  • 2500 block of Montrose Avenue (both sides) between The Terrace and West Lancaster Road
  • 400 block of West Lancaster Road (both sides) between The Terrace and Montrose Avenue

Arthur Ashe Monument Locations:

  • 900 block of Roseneath Road (west side only) between Monument Avenue and Wythe Avenue

