Holiday event road closures, parking restrictions expected this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Tis the season for holiday traffic!

RVA Illuminates and the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is expected to bring thousands of onlookers to the streets of Richmond – causing a number of street closures and no parking zones. ‘No Parking Signs’ are posted throughout the city – a reminder to drivers that if you don’t move your car, your vehicle will be moved for you.

8News spoke with residents ahead of the festive weekend to see how they’re planning to navigate through the holiday events – and keep their cars safe.

“I’m going to the Christmas parade tomorrow morning,” said Sean Holloran, a Richmond resident. “That should be a fun way to kick off the holiday spirit!”

Holloran said he plans to get an early start the morning of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, because driving and parking in Richmond this weekend may prove a bit difficult.

2019 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Traffic Advisory:

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and proceed east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street. Major city thoroughfares such as Broad Street and Leigh Street will be affected.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and remain in effect until approximately 2:00 p.m.

West Broad Street between Terminal Place and North 8th Street

DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Myers Street

North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets

East Leigh Street between 4th and 9th Streets

East Marshall between 3rd and 7th Streets

“I’m going to make sure I stay put and do a lot of Uber-ing and walking,” Holloran said. “Especially, this time of year when it gets busy for parades and everything else, it can be a little tricky so you have to make sure what’s going on just to make sure your car is safe.”

Other residents in the area agree that this weekend is the perfect time to use a ride-sharing service.

“In that way, if it helps you out and helps the driver out, it seems to work for me,” said Richmond resident Brant Waldron.

Waldron says he may use the road closures as a reason to walk.

“It’s a chance for people to get out,” Waldron said. I think the weather is going to be nice. I like seeing people happy.”

“No Parking” zones along the route will go into effect beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 until 3 p.m.

