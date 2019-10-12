Holiday weekend typically one of the deadliest on Va. roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Columbus Day weekend is normally one of the deadliest weekends on Virginia roads, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Data shows that only Labor Day weekend shows higher fatality rates.
The DMV also says Columbus Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year.
In 2018, thirteen people were killed and more than 700 were injured in traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
Local police agencies, as well as Virginia State Police, will be stepping up patrols.
DMV officials say the best way to guard against distracted and drunk drivers is to wear a seatbelt.