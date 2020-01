HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parham Road is down to one lane this morning after a two-vehicle crash left a Hummer truck on its side.

Henrico authorities are on the scene and investigating the crash. The crash is located on Parham and Landmark roads.

Henrico police are on scene investigating a two vehicle crash. A Hummer SUV and a Nissan sedan collided in the intersection of Parahm Road and Landmark Road. No injuries. Parham Road is down to one lane until vehicles can be removed. pic.twitter.com/Y8Kmtj7fpB — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 29, 2020

Police said there were no injuries. Once the vehicles clear, all lanes will reopen.