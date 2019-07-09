1  of  5
Breaking News
2 charged with Henrico homicide that left 1-year-old girl dead 2-vehicle crash on I-295 SB shuts down all lanes, 2 suffer serious injuries Fire chief: 5-year-old ‘daredevil’ rescued from chimney in Dinwiddie County Lawmakers decide to push special session on gun control until after November’s elections Person wanted for exchanging gunfire with Richmond police outside middle school

Woman involved in 2-vehicle crash on I-295 south airlifted to hospital

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Traci Kipers

(WRIC) — A woman was airlifted to a hospital after being involved in a car crash on I-295 south Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said they were called at 3:49 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

A Toyota Corolla driven by a woman was traveling southbound with a passenger when she ran off the road to the left, overcorrected back on the roadway right and ran off the road and struck a tree, VSP said.

The accident happened along mile marker 9.8 in Prince George County. Traffic was detoured off Exit 15.

Photo: Traci Kipers

The woman had to be extracted from her car and was med-flighted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a KIA SUV with 3 occupants. They did not suffer any injuries. Their SUV was sideswiped.

VDOT said the south right land and the right shoulder are closed near mile marker 15 in Chesterfield County.

Motorist can expect delays.

Click here for traffic conditions across Central Virginia.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events