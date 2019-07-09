Woman involved in 2-vehicle crash on I-295 south airlifted to hospital

(WRIC) — A woman was airlifted to a hospital after being involved in a car crash on I-295 south Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said they were called at 3:49 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

A Toyota Corolla driven by a woman was traveling southbound with a passenger when she ran off the road to the left, overcorrected back on the roadway right and ran off the road and struck a tree, VSP said.

The accident happened along mile marker 9.8 in Prince George County. Traffic was detoured off Exit 15.

Photo: Traci Kipers

The woman had to be extracted from her car and was med-flighted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a KIA SUV with 3 occupants. They did not suffer any injuries. Their SUV was sideswiped.

VDOT said the south right land and the right shoulder are closed near mile marker 15 in Chesterfield County.

Motorist can expect delays.

