HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-64 that temporarily closed the eastbound right shoulder near the Staples Mill exit in Henrico County has been cleared.

Cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 website showed a car on the side of the interstate with a police cruiser and other authorities in the area. The crash has since been cleared.

