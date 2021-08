A VDOT camera appears to show a vehicle overturned in the median. (Photo: VDOT 511)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-64 has closed two eastbound lanes near the Staples Mill exit in Henrico County.

Drivers moving east can expect delays as the crash has closed the left shoulder, left lane and center lane near mile marker 185, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A VDOT camera appears to show a vehicle overturned in the median.

Stay with 8News for updates.